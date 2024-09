Shipowners Emanuele Lauro and Evangelos Marinakis have cashed in on strong product tanker values with the sale of secondhand vessels to Indonesia’s Pertamina International Shipping.

Lauro’s Scorpio Tankers and Marinakis vehicle Capital Maritime &Trading have each sold a single LR2 to the ambitious Asian buyer, tanker sources and brokers say.

The deals come at a time when Pertamina International is exploring orders for similar newbuildings amid lofty targets for fleet growth.