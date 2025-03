Norway has restarted imports of Libyan oil via a Scorpio Tankers ship chartered by domestic oil major Equinor.

The shipment of Sharara crude on the 110,000-dwt LR2 STI Spiga (built 2015) marked the first such deal for Norway in more than two years, oil consultancy Kpler said.

The tanker loaded 600,000 barrels of Sharara at Libya’s Zawia port on 27 February, Kpler said.