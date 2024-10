New York-listed Scorpio Tankers confirmed on Tuesday that it has sold the 109,000-dwt LR2 STI Lily (built 2019) for a price of $73.5m.

TradeWinds broke news of the sale on 24 September, placing the price tag at between $73.5m and $74m.

Emanuele Lauro-led Scorpio did not name the buyer in Tuesday’s statement, but TradeWinds has identified it as Indonesia’s Pertamina International Shipping.