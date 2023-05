Scorpio Tankers has revealed higher annual efficiency ratio (AER) figures for most of its ship sizes.

But the US-listed company said overall greenhouse gas emissions dropped last year due to a smaller fleet.

“The 2022 reporting year saw improved emissions performance across all reported sources of emissions,” it added.

This was also attributed to improved efficiency measures and reduced transport work.

AER is calculated by dividing a vessel’s annual carbon emissions by its annual dwt/miles.