New York-listed Scorpio Tankers has secured revenue of $43.8m by fixing out one of its LR2s.

The Emanuele Lauro and Robert Bugbee-led shipowner said the deal is for three years at $40,000 per day.

The company is not naming the ship or the charterer, but said it will use a scrubber-fitted unit for the business, which starts in April.

Spot rates are currently riding high at up to $64,000 per day on the triangular route from the Middle East to Europe and back to Asia, according to UK shipbroker Howe Robinson Partners.