Scorpio Tankers is maintaining its massive spending spree on its own undervalued shares.

The Emanuele Lauro-led, New York-listed product tanker owner said it had acquired 851,978 shares this week at an average price of $46.74 each, for an outlay of more than $39.8m.

The stock closed at $47.05 on Thursday. There are still 55.3m shares outstanding.

Buybacks of more than 7m shares so far in 2023 have taken a sizeable chunk out of the repurchase programme, Fearnley Securities noted.