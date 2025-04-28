A Greek-backed product tanker newbuilding has been given a name and multi-year employment, while Scorpio Tankers has nabbed a two-year deal for one of its vessels.

Brokers reported the 115,000-dwt North Star (built 2025) was fixed to Marathon Petroleum for two years when the scrubber-fitted eco-designed vessel is delivered to Nereus Shipping from Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding this year.

The ship is identified in the market by brokers and databases as the North Star, but Nereus still refers to it as Hull No S535 on its online fleet list.