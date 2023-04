New York-listed Scorpio Tankers continues to create value for investors through share buybacks.

The Emanuele Lauro-led product tanker giant said it had recently repurchased 1.27m shares in the open market at an average price of $54.30 each.

This meant a total spend of $69m.

The stock closed at $53.79 in New York on Monday, down 4.48%.

So far this year, the company has bought back 3.16m