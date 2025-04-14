Seacon Shipping is set to bank a profit on the sale of one of its chemical tankers.

Hong Kong-listed Seacon is offloading the 24,576-dwt Golden Daisy (built 2021) for $32.93m to SeaKapital.

Seacon said it expects to record a gain of about $6.3m