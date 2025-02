Hong Kong-listed Seacon Shipping has made a quick profit by declaring a repurchase option on an MR tanker and then selling it on.

The company said it had paid $21m to China’s Avic Leasing to buy the 34,800-dwt product carrier Golden Dahlia (built 2021).

The Golden Dahlia has now been snapped up by Laurent Cadji-led Union Maritime in the UK for $32.88m.