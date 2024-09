Expansion-minded Seacon Shipping is stepping up its presence in the tanker segment with more newbuildings.

The Hong Kong-listed Chinese company, which already has four MR product tankers under construction in China, is adding six more.

Sources said the deal is structured so that GHC Shipping, a joint venture between Seacon and Huanghai Shipbuilding, has placed the orders for the six 50,000-dwt newbuildings.