A Chinese suezmax tanker has lifted only the second export cargo of crude from Niger after a three-month halt to pipeline flows to Benin.

A deal between the two governments has ended the suspension of the Niger-Benin export pipeline, allowing Niger to resume significant oil production, Kpler reported.

A shipment of Meleck crude has left Benin’s Seme terminal on Seacon Shipping Group’s 157,000-dwt suezmax Aura M (built 2020).