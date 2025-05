A Greek owner has carried out the first shipment of Kazakhstan’s CPC crude blend to the US west coast via Panama transshipment.

Kpler said the voyage of Seaworld Management & Trading’s 156,700-dwt Sea Galaxy (built 2022) marks a “new logistical pathway for the Kazakh grade”.

The oil consultancy cited a bill of lading showing the suezmax loaded just over 1m barrels of crude from Panama’s Pacific Terminal, with the cargo split evenly between Guyanese Liza crude and CPC oil.