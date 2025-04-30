A KNOT Offshore Partners suezmax shuttle tanker could soon become the first ship to lift crude from a new Norwegian field set to provide a boost to vessel demand.

AIS data showed the 158,000-dwt Bodil Knutsen (built 2011) heading for the Johan Castberg floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel north of Norway on Tuesday.

Arrival is scheduled for 1 May, when the ship is expected to load the oil, following a previous trip to the Barents Sea in March that was eventually scuppered by bad weather.