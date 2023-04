Secondhand crude tanker prices have hit their highest levels for 25 years as owners seek to tap into surging tonne-miles linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine, said shipowner body Bimco.

Five-year-old aframax values have reached 96% of newbuilding prices amid reports of sky-high sales in recent weeks.

Bimco’s chief shipping analyst Niels Rasmussen said a key factor has been the 83% increase in tonne miles from Russia’s oil exports.