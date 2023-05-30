A suezmax tanker that was at the centre of tit-for-tat vessel seizures between the US and Iran has come to a halt off Texas amid expectations that it is being targeted by federal legal action.

Tracking data from VesselValue shows the Empire Navigation-controlled ship, which is suspected of carrying a cargo of Iranian origin, is in the Gulf of Mexico. It had been moving toward the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area and came to a halt earlier Tuesday, possibly within the anchorage off the Texas port.