Tankers seized by Iran and the US in what are believed to be tit-for-tat detentions have re-emerged in locations that put them on their expected route.

The satellite tracking signal from Empire Navigation’s 159,000-dwt tanker Suez Rajan (built 2011) resumed broadcasting on Tuesday off South Africa’s west coast, according to data from VesselsValue.

The tanker, which is bareboat chartered to the Greek company and owned by an equipment finance unit of Oaktree Capital Management, is on a northwesterly course that is consistent with a voyage to the US, though it has no destination listed.