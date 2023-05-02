Tankers seized by Iran and the US in what are believed to be tit-for-tat detentions have re-emerged in locations that put them on their expected route.

The satellite tracking signal from Empire Navigation’s 159,000-dwt tanker Suez Rajan (built 2011) resumed broadcasting on Tuesday off South Africa’s west coast, according to data from VesselsValue.

Advantage Sweet seizure signals US-Iran tensions simmering once again
 Read more

The tanker, which is bareboat chartered to the Greek company and owned by an equipment finance unit of Oaktree Capital Management, is on a northwesterly course that is consistent with a voyage to the US, though it has no destination listed.