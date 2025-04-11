Greek shipowner Marios Gialozoglou has added two more tankers to his fleet, bringing the total number of oil carriers acquired by his company, IMS SA, over the past two years to 22.

The prolific Piraeus-based dealmaker secured the latest vessels from familiar counterparties — Teekay Tankers and Modi Mano-led MSea Capital — with whom he has previously done business.

IMS has already emerged as the new owner of Teekay’s 105,600-dwt Galway Spirit (renamed Anemoni, built 2007) — an LR2 the US-listed company revealed selling in March without disclosing to whom.