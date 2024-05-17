John Fredriksen’s SFL Corp is happy to leave the tramp tanker specialists to their business, while providing longer-term vessel options.

The sale and leaseback company’s chief executive Ole Hjertaker told an earnings call that the crude and product carrier markets are dominated by more spot-oriented owners fixing voyage charters.

“We have players like Frontline on the crude oil side, you have Scorpio Tankers on the product side, and other players in the various segments who are more active and who do more day-to-day movement of oil, picking up one cargo here and another there,” the CEO said.