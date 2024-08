Researchers at the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE Institute) have compiled a hit list of shadow fleet tankers they said should be sanctioned for regularly trading Russian oil.

The study aims to identify “priority” targets for future designation by the US, the European Union and the UK.

Authors Benjamin Hilgenstock, Anatoliy Kravtsev and Yuliia Pavytska said the report “should help to effectively identify tankers that could be sanctioned, significantly weakening Russia’s shadow fleet.”