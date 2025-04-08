Dozens of Russian-trading tankers could head to the breakers if the US begins unwinding sanctions, according to BRS Shipbrokers.

It said about 60 vessels of more than 34,000 dwt could be scrapped this year, an estimate it couches as “conservative” if Washington continues along the path of rapprochement with Moscow.

“Although the grey fleet cannot be removed overnight, the tanker orderbook implies that, providing that US sanctions and the G7 price cap on Russian oil were removed, pressure will steadily grow on these older ships,” the broker said.