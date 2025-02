More cargo transfers from newly sanctioned tankers can be expected as Russia seeks to keep oil exports flowing, experts say.

According to oil consultancy Kpler’s tracking and market intelligence, several dark ship-to-ship (STS) transfer operations involving Pacific Russian crude have been uncovered.

The 311,100-dwt Panama-flagged Daban (built 2005) has loaded 2m barrels of Sokol crude from Sakhalin Island in Nakhodka Bay in the Far East through three separate cargo transfer operations.