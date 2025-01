A VLCC involved in trading sanctioned oil is reported to be heading for breakers’ breaches as trading options dwindle for these veteran tankers.

Brokers said the 300,000-dwt Artemis III (built 1996) has been sold for scrap, but no price or destination is yet available.

In December, the Malaysian coastguard boarded and detained the Honduras-flagged VLCC and accused it of carrying out an unauthorised ship-to-ship transfer of Iranian oil off its coastline.