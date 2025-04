Transshipments involving sanctioned Russian crude tankers have been confirmed off Malaysia, according to oil analytics company Kpler.

Analysts there have tracked ship-to-ship (STS) operations off the country's east coast featuring cargoes of Russian oil carried by two Sovcomflot suezmaxes.

The US-blacklisted 156,000-dwt Belgorod (built 2010) and 156,600-dwt Bratsk (built 2009) offloaded their cargoes around 21 and 29 March, respectively, shipping data showed.