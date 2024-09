China’s largest chemical tanker specialist Shanghai Junzheng Shipping (SC Shipping) has extended its orderbook for stainless steel chemical tanker newbuildings to 22 vessels.

Industry sources said the Shanghai-listed company has penned orders for five newbuildings each at China State Shipbuilding-controlled Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Yanggzhou (CMJL Yangzhou).