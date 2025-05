Oslo-listed Stainless Tankers has pushed up its first-quarter earnings on the back of chemical carrier sales.

The Tufton-backed company said net profit was $4.4m, up from $3m a year ago.

Revenue fell to $12.8m against $16m in 2024.

The 20,000-dwt Marmotas and 20,645-dwt Monax (both built 2005) left the fleet for a total of $31.2m.