Shipping newcomer Hanwha Shipping — the shipping arm of South Korea’s major shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean — is building up its fleet with orders for VLCC newbuildings and LNG carriers.

Hanwha Ocean has secured a contract for two LNG carriers worth KRW 732.2bn ($504m) from Hanwha Shipping, it announced on Monday,

The Okpo-based shipyard did not reveal the size of the LNG carriers, but brokers suggested they are 174,000-cbm vessels, based on the price of $252m per ship.