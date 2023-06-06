Container ship shipbuilding specialist Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard has expanded into the LR2 tanker arena.

The Chinese shipbuilding and ship repairing shipyard has contracted up to 10 aframax product tanker newbuildings worth a total of $610m.

A European company has ordered four firm LR2 tankers plus option for four additional vessels while a Singapore-based company has signed up for two ships.

A Zhoushan Changhong official confirmed that his shipyard has diversified into the LR2 segment and declined to disclose the buyers’ names citing contract confidentiality.