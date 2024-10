Oslo finance man and shipowner Harald Moraeus-Hanssen has reinvested cash raised from sales of container ships on tanker and bulk carrier newbuildings.

Moraeus-Hanssen’s Uthalden Maritime, with a diverse fleet spanning chemical tankers, midsize bulkers and offshore vessels, has seven newbuildings currently on order.

They include two ultramaxes, three handysize chemical tankers and two aframax product tankers.