Two shipowners have lost their places on Croatia’s two biggest share indices.

The demotions involve bulker owner Atlantska Plovidba and tanker and bulker company Alpha Adriatic, according to the Zagreb Stock Exchange.

Atlantska, controlled by another Zagreb-listed owner, Tankerska Plovidba, was removed from the Crobex10 list — which tracks the top 10 issuers in terms of free float, market capitalisation and liquidity — as well as the total return Crobext10tr index.