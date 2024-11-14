Big-spending shipping investor Hayfin Capital Management has teamed up with the Mission to Seafarers and Greenheart for a charity golf day in the UK.

The event, hosted in October, raised £19,178 to support the Mission to Seafarers work globally.

London’s shipping community came out in force to support the event played at the Clandon Regis Golf Club near Guildford.

Prizes were spread around the major companies attending, with Greenheart’s Brian Nixon collecting the nearest the pin cup and Chris O’Keefe from Braemar securing bragging rights with the longest drive.

The overall team winner was Reed Smith, who won a maritime-related prize with a Port Visit to Tilbury to see a vessel and her crew with the Mission to Seafarers team.

Matt Hodkin from Norton Rose Fulbright won the individual event.