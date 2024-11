Combined shipping earnings are worse than at any other time so far in 2024, with energy shipping taking a hit.

An oversupply of tonnage led to a 3% drop in UK shipbroker Clarksons’ cross-sector ClarkSea Index last week, bringing average rates down to $22,514 per day.

This is still up 18% on the 10-year trend, however, with the average across the year to date standing 33% above-trend, the company pointed out.