The shipping community is mourning the death of tanker market veteran and social organiser Ivar Gram at age 81.

Gram, a resident of Weston, Connecticut, died recently, his widow Rosemary has confirmed to TradeWinds.

The Oslo native had a long shipping career in the US — first with Stolt-Nielsen for 17 years and then as a partner with tycoon John Fredriksen in Northern Parcel Tankers in the 1980s.