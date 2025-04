Singapore’s tanker community turned out in force last week as Hafnia Pools’ commercial team held a meet-and-greet at Molly Malone’s Irish Pub.

It was a festive night as the occasion was anchored with delicious pub food and drinks.

Hafnia Pools is a major pool operating across all eight major tanker segments — including specialised, handysize, MR, LR1, LR2 and chemical carriers.