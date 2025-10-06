Shipping’s rare ‘full house’: Multi-sector gains boost rates to two-and-a-half-year high

Shipowners have benefited from a rare “full house” over the summer as an upturn across all major markets boosted rates to a two-and-a-half-year high.

Improvements in shipping markets were relatively broad-based, Clarksons Research shipping research manager David Whittaker noted.

All five key sectors — tankers, bulkers, container ships, LPG vessels and LNG carriers — chalked up quarter-on-quarter gains between April and September, he said.

“The synchronised upswing seen in recent quarters was notable; a full-house, plus-five swing score is relatively uncommon, last being seen in the second quarter of 2022,” Whittaker added.

Prior to that, it was only recorded once in the 2010s — during the third quarter of 2019..

The fact that it has now happened in consecutive quarters this year made it even rarer.

This was last achieved in the supercycle of the mid-2000s, Whittaker explained.

“This progress pushed shipping markets in most segments further into positive territory, with tanker, bulker, container and LPG earnings, plus the ClarkSea Index, all sitting well above the 10-year trend last quarter,” he said.

LNG carriers were still below this level, but have improved since the first quarter.

“While macro uncertainty and complexity remain, recent synchronised momentum has supported, for now, improved short-term conditions heading into Q4,” Whittaker added.

The year had started softly, he noted, amid a range of demand headwinds and uncertain sentiment.

But improved demand trends and seasonal support materialised from the summer.

The ClarkSea index averaged $23,185 per day in the first quarter, down 6% year on year and the lowest level since the third quarter of 2023.

But by the second period, the index averaged $25,017 per day and climbed further to $27,666 in the third, hitting a two-and-a-half-year high of nearly $30,000 per day by late September.

Tanker markets have gained the most attention recently, with VLCC earnings exceeding $80,000 daily in September, fuelled by increasing Opec production and long-haul crude shipments out of the Atlantic.

Meanwhile, container ship charter earnings have continued to strengthen to new post-Covid highs amid extremely tight charter tonnage supply, although freight rates have been weaker, Clarksons said.

In the bulker sector, Chinese demand has improved in recent months after a sluggish start to the year, while robust Atlantic-to-Asia iron ore and bauxite trade propelled the capesize market higher, the company added.

“LNG earnings chalked up some modest gains from the challenging lows seen earlier this year, while LPG earnings were lifted by firm US exports and trade flow shifts,” Whittaker said.

US consultancy Veson Nautical said global shipping markets remain shaped by significant structural disruptions.

The European Union ban on Russian oil imports and ongoing Suez Canal diversions are extending voyage distances and tightening vessel supply, it added.

These developments provide strong support for current freight rates, Veson argued.

“However, the market faces added complexity from a substantial shadow fleet transporting sanctioned crude and products from Russia, Iran and Venezuela. These cargoes are primarily shipped to China and India, displacing demand for conventional tonnage,” the company said.

“Any successful tightening of sanctions enforcement on this grey fleet operations represents a potential upside catalyst for non-sanctioned vessel earnings and future rate expectations,” it added.

Veson believes China remains a critical demand anchor.

The country’s continued oil import appetite remains fundamental to tanker market health, although growing demand from India and other Asian economies should help cushion any potential Chinese growth deceleration, the company argued.