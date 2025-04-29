Greece’s Signal Group has revealed an eye-catching forward rate for its pool aframax tankers in May.

The Ioannis Martinos-led operation said the vessel type has remained one of the most dynamic segments of the tanker market in recent months, shaped by shifting trade patterns, evolving regulatory landscapes and regional imbalances in demand.

“We’ve been able to make bold fleet repositioning decisions — moves that, while initially challenging, are now delivering strong returns and reaffirming the value of long-term thinking in a fast-paced industry,” the company said.