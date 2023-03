Norwegian LR2 owner and operator SKS is teaming up with Greek technology and pool platform Signal Group to open up its LR2 operation.

The company said it wants to use Signal’s technological pool infrastructure and data-driven chartering tools to attract third-party tonnage.

The new setup is now called “SKS LR2 Pool — powered by Signal”.

It has been launched with SKS’ five LR2 spot vessels, co-owned with funds managed by Hayfin Capital.