Singapore authorities have looked to playdown the potential timeline for the first ammonia bunkering trials in the city state.

Last week Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) said it was “aiming for the first transfer of ammonia to take place by end 2023”.

The professor Lynn Loo-led organisation also claimed that the risks identified for conducting pilots in the Port of Singapore were found to be “low or mitigable, thus paving the way for a pilot project to take place at three identified sites”.