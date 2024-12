Singapore-listed First Ship Lease Trust has agreed to sell one of two small chemical tankers earmarked for disposal after their long-term charters end this year.

The trust said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it had entered into a memorandum of agreement to sell the 12,900-dwt chemical tanker Cumbrian Fisher (built 2004) to an unaffiliated third party who has lodged a 10% deposit in escrow.