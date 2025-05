Singapore’s Beyond Shipmanagement has continued to expand its VLCC fleet after snapping up a veteran vessel at auction.

UK shipbroker Clarksons reports a price of $27.71m paid by the company to secure the 297,000-dwt Xin Ning Yang (built 2005), which was deemed surplus to requirements by giant Chinese state-owned Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation (CSET).

The vessel has now been renamed the Rising Sun 1, according to shipping databases.