A Russia-trading, Nigerian-owned suezmax has turned up in the fleet of a one-ship, Hong Kong-based company.

According to broker reports, the 151,200-dwt Simoon (built 2004) was sold by Olimpex Nigeria to Chinese interests for $26m.

But the sale appeared to have happened sometime in March, with Equasis showing the vessel is now called the Lxh and is the sole ship owned and commercially managed by China Overseas Energy Develop.