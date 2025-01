South Korea’s Sinokor Maritime is said to be taking more term cover in the VLCC market as talk swirls of a tie-up with Trafigura’s big tanker fleet.

UK shipbroker Braemar said 2025 had seen a muted start to period charter deals.

But Sinokor was reported to have booked Greek shipowner Almi Tankers’ 315,000-dwt duo Almi Titan and Almi Atlas (both built 2018) for three years at a flat rate of $47,500 per day.