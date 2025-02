Charterers remain open to longer-term VLCC contracts in a market swayed by geopolitical uncertainty.

AET Tankers, controlled by MISC of Malaysia, is believed to have fixed out the 299,000-dwt Eagle Victoria (built 2016) for between 27 and 29 months.

Brokers said South Korea’s Sinokor Maritime was said to have fixed the vessel at a rate of $51,000 per day.