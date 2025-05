South Korean owner Sinokor Maritime Co is reported to have increased its VLCC term cover against a background of rising spot rates.

Brokers said the company has booked a scrubber-fitted pair of tankers for a year each.

The 299,000-dwt Eagle Venice (built 2016), owned by AET Tankers in Singapore, has secured $52,500 per day, while Greek owner Evalend Shipping’s 300,000-dwt Babylon (built 2020) managed $54,500.