Sinokor Merchant Marine has seen two of its VLCCs detained at ports in Europe in a little over a month after failing port state control inspections.

The ships detained included the 316,400-dwt Gulf Loyalty (built 2011) and the 314,000-dwt North Loyalty (built 2012), according to data from the Paris MoU on port state control (PSC).

The first of the two VLCCs was detained at the port of Fawley in the UK on 1 April 2024 after inspectors uncovered 15 deficiencies of which seven were deemed sufficient to hold the ship.