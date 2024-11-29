Sweden’s Sirius Shipping has returned to China for more energy-efficient tanker newbuildings.

The company said it has placed an order for four 7,999-dwt product and chemical carriers at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Dingheng).

The Evolution 8K series will be equipped with highly efficient propulsion and feature the latest technology, to comply with future regulations.

No price has been given for the ships, which will be 120 metres long and ice class 1A.

Chief executive Jonas Backman said: “A lot of hard work has finally paid off and we are very excited.

“These vessels are an important step towards our vision — to become the long-term first choice, for our colleagues, customers and for society. The vessels will of course be built to Sirius standard and incorporate the latest technology for future compliance.”

Donso-based Sirius has worked to improve on the success in lower fuel consumption and low-emissions technologies enjoyed by its two youngest ships, the 7,999-dwt Mercurius (built 2019) and Saturnus (built 2018).

Batteries of 420 kWh will allow peak energy shaving for main engines and auxiliary power.

A shore power system of 1,000 kW will be installed to enable the tankers to perform zero-emission loading and discharging in port.

“These new vessels, designed by Sirius in collaboration with FKAB, will provide the highest levels of sustainability, efficiency and safety,” Sirius added.

Last year, the privately held company joined the list of shipowners ordering methanol-ready tankers.

It said it had ordered two 15,000-dwt vessels from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) for delivery in 2026.

Upon delivery, the duo will be Sirius Shipping’s biggest vessels.

As it stands, the owner has 10 tankers ranging from 4,500 dwt to 11,250 dwt with an average age of 15 years.