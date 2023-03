Any tanker owners expecting a renaissance in the moribund LR1 sector should not get their hopes up, according to French shipbroker BRS Group.

TradeWinds reported last month that low-profile Chinese shipbuilder Haidong Shipyard had won an order for four 80,000-dwt clean carriers from Emepco FZE in the United Arab Emirates.

The ships, to be delivered in 2025 and 2026, represent the first such newbuilding contract since 2019.