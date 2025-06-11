More small chemical tankers will be delivered this year than any year since the shipbuilding boom of the late aughts, according to figures from SSY.

According to Svitlana Synoha, an analyst at the shipbroking giant, 64 tankers between 6,000 dwt and 12,000 dwt will hit the water before year-end, helping the sector cope with shifting trading patterns.

“Short-sea routes have seen reduced activity due to chemical plant closures, particularly in Europe and Asia,” Synoha said regarding the trading changes.