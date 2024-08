An Algerian product tanker has docked in Lebanon with a fuel cargo to combat power outages following an escalation of the country’s conflict with Israel.

Algerian state energy company Sonatrach said in a statement that one of its vessels arrived in Tripoli on Tuesday with 30,000 tonnes of oil.

The 40,000-dwt MR1 In Ecker (built 2019) had carried the cargo from Sonatrach’s Skikda refinery as Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants and Israel exchanged rocket fire on Monday.