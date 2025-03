Russia’s Sovcomflot reported a slump in profits on Friday even before the latest round of US sanctions added additional burdens on the company.

The state-controlled tanker company revealed 12-monthly figures that showed profits in 2024 had fallen 55% to hit $424m. Revenues also fell by 19% to $1.87bn.

“The company’s operations were subject to the influence of geopolitical factors and illegally imposed sanctions by unfriendly countries,” it said in a statement.